Kajal Aggarwal’s Special Message For Her “Heartbeat” Neil

Kajal Aggarwal has shared an adorable photo with her son Neil Kitchlu, who was born to the actress on April 19. In the photo, Kajal is seen snuggling with her son Neil. The photo has been captioned as “#Neil Kitchlu -The love of my life. #heartbeat," followed by a red heart emoji. Raashii Khanna left red heart emojis in the comment section. Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Omg." In just an hour, Kajal Aggarwal’s post has more than four lakh likes including a like from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kajal also shared the same photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “early morning snuggles."

Check out the post here:

Kajal A Kitchlu on Instagram: “#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat ❤️"

On Mother’s Day (May 8), Kajal Aggarwal had shared the first glimpse of her son Neil and had written a long note talking about her experience. She had started her note by writing, “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful."

She continued, “And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that."

Check out the post here:

Kajal A Kitchlu on Instagram: “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your…"

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is known for her role in Singham.

