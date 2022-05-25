Kajal Pashupati On Sreenidhi Protesting Outside Simbu’s House

Actress Sreenidhi has been making headlines ever since she sat on a dharna, for a couple of hours, outside Silambarasan, also known by his stage name Simbu or STR’s house. Well, Sreenidhi’s stint faced flack from social media users, and the latest one to troll her is actor Kajal Pashupati.

A couple of days back, Sreenidhi had shared a meme on her now-deleted Instagram Stories that read, “One day everyone will be married. I and STR will only be left." The meme featured a picture of the actor along with Silambarasan getting emotional. Reacting to the post, one of her fans suggested that she should get married to Simbu. The actor replied to this by saying that she already has a boyfriend. But looked like Sreenidhi took on the fan’s suggestion and went on to protest outside Simbu’s place, demanding that he should marry her. In her now-expired Instagram Stories, Sreenidhi wrote that she has now understood why Simbu has remained single - only to get married to her. Sreenidhi further added that she will not marry any other man but Simbu, urging fans to bring them together.

IndiaGlitz shared a video compilation of Sreenidhi’s now-expired Instagram Stories, watch here:

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Sreenidhi did not receive any response from Simbu household and after a couple of hours, she went back home. Netizens have called it a publicity stunt, stating that Sreenidhi is using Simbu’s stardom to gain visibility on social media.

Now reacting to the whole drama, Kajal shared a photo of Sreenidhi standing in front of Simbu’s house, with a text reading - ‘10 years as a one-on-one love’ written on it, on her Facebook page. Alongside the picture, Kajal wrote, “Can’t shut up and compete." However, the post has now been taken down.

While fans continue to troll Sreenidhi for her uncalled drama outside Simbu’s house, they were also confused by Kajal’s post, wherein she was visibly quite angry at the young actor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.