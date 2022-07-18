Kajol Announces OTT Debut: ‘Love to Take Challenges Head-On’

Simran may have hopped on to her train and Anjali may have found her Rahul; but these happy endings only leave our favourite superstar Kajol hungry for more! Known for a filmography filled with immortal characters, the highly-appreciated actor is all set to take her next leap in the world of entertainment as she associates with Disney+ Hotstar. As she embarks on a journey to explore the new format, viewers will see her in an all-new avatar in the upcoming Hotstar Specials.

Sharing her excitement, Kajol said, “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family."

With Shah Rukh Khan also promoting Disney + Hotstar, will fans be able to see this iconic Jodi of Raj Simran on OTT as well? Well, one can only wish and keep their fingers crossed.

With the announcement, Kajol joins the long list of celebs who have made their OTT debut. Apart from Kajol, Juhi Chawla too wuld soon be making her OTT debut with a Netflix series. Earlier, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh and more recently Raveeena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit had made their OTT debut. Very soon, we will also see stars like Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra enter the OTT space as well.

