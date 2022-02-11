Kajol Begins Shooting for Revathy's Film 'Salaam Venky,' Shares Pics from the Set

Bollywood star Kajol on Friday said that she has begun shooting for her next film Salaam Venky, to be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project, earlier titled “The Last Hurrah", was announced in October last year.

In a social media post, the 47-year-old actor said she is excited to share the “unbelievably true story" of “Salaam Venky" with the audience. Inspired by a true story and real characters, the film tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken, and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios, Kajol, who was last seen in Netflix film Tribhanga, wrote alongside a picture with Revathy from the sets.

Revathy, who has helmed films like the 2002 National Award-winning Mitr, My Friend, and Phir Milenge (2004), also shared the same post. Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja. The team is filming the first schedule in Lonavala.

Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy earlier shared, “Sujata’s journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’."

