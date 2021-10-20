Kajol Celebrates 26 Years of DDLJ, Shares This Iconic Scene with Amrish Puri

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or DDLJ was released on this day in 1995. It has completed 26 years of release on Wednesday. In the film, while Kajol essayed the role of Simran Singh and Shah Rukh played the character of Raj Malhotra. The movie still remains one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The cult film had been running every day for a record 25 years at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir Cinema. Celebrating the success of the film and the character of Simran, Kajol has shared the iconic scene from the film.

Kajol has shared the iconic dialogue scene from the film featuring late actor Amrish Puri and herself. She shared the scene wherein Simran’s father let her go with Raj after saying “Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi". The iconic scene still makes all our hearts happy and hopeful. “Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love," she said.

A new short film has also been released to pay tribute to DDLJ on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Aditya Chopra directorial. The 13-minute short film, titled ‘Maratha Mandir Cinema’ will be released on the Gorilla Shorts YouTube Channel today. The short film explores the social impact of Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir on the sex workers of Kamathipura. The film portraits the lives of sex workers in Kamathipura and their hapless dreams. It is directed by novelist-turned-filmmaker Pankaj Dubey. The short film features noted actors Sarika, Swanand Kirkire, Tanvi Ravindra Sangvai, and Rajeev K Panday.

Apart from lead actor Shah Rukh and Kajol, DDLJ also starred Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Amrish and Mandira Bedi. The plot of the film revolved around Raj and Simran who fell in love with each other during their vacation with their respective friends in Europe. The problem occurs in their love as Simran’s father had already promised her marriage to his friend’s son. The film shows how Raj attempts to win the love of her family to marry her. DDLJ also won 10 Filmfare Awards as well as the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

