Kajol Completes Three Decades in The Industry, Co-Star and Husband Ajay Devgn Says ‘You’re Just Getting Started’

Kajol has been a part of some memory or other for all Bollywood fans. The actor has given us some of the most memorable films that we still celebrate, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayeenge, and her ‘jodi’ with Shah Rukh Khan still serves major goals to all on-screen couples! Today, Kajol is celebrating the completion of three decades in the industry. And on the special day, she thanked all her fans and followers for the unconditional love.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video montage of her characters from some of her blockbuster movies. In the caption, she wrote, “Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! “So cheers to 30 years and counting… and God willing to another 30 more!" See the post here:

Kajol had started her career in the film industry with action drama film Bekhudi, which was released on July 31, 1992. She was just 17 years old at that time.

Her husband, and co-actor, Ajay Devgn also wished her on the completion of 30 years in the industry. Kajol and Ajay had shared the screen in films like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Dil Kya Kare, She was also a part of his directorial debut, You, Me Aur Hum. Ajay posted their picture together from Tanhaji, and wrote, “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories." See the post here:

The actor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga in 2021, will soon make her series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project.

