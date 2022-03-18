Kajol Faces Backlash for Her Weight in Skin-tight Dress; Fans Slam Trolls, Say 'Stop Body Shaming'

Kajol has often been the target for many trolls. She has found herself being mocked for her choice of outfits on several occasions before. Not just Fashion Police, but many fans, too, have not approved of her fashion choices. And now, her outfit at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash has raised a few eyebrows and invited several trolls.

Kajol was seen in a body hugging off-shoulder dress at Apoorva Mehta’s 47th birthday bash, which was organised by her close friend Karan Johar. She posed for paps with all the confidence. A video of her leaving the party was posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, and this is where all the trolling started. Check out the video first:

Advertisement

Some trolls claimed that she might be pregnant. Comments like ‘Is she pregnant?’ to ‘Baby’ and ‘Another baby at 47? Or is just weight?’, ‘Why she wears tight dress if it’s showing her bump?’ flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “People, I don’t think she’s pregnant. My tummy is like that after 2 kids also. And I really hate it when females always ask me if I’m pregnant. Seriously. That’s an insult!"

But it was not just negative comments that filled the section. Many people came out in support of the actress and called out trolls for body shaming her. One user wrote, “Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shapewear to hide her tummy, celebrity unlike!! To see her do this I would’ve expected women appreciate than question pregnancy," while another commented, “Guys please let her breath… I m not her fan but look at her age she looks natural appreciate her… mother of 2 kids… I am sure she’s much hotter than your mom…" Many hailed her as ‘queen’ and commented that she was looking ‘beautiful’.

Advertisement

What is your opinion of Kajol’s appearance at Apoorva Mehta’s bash?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.