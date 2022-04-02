Kajol Greets Husband Ajay Devgn with Gudi Padwa Wish Instead of His Birthday, Here's How He Reacts

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turned 53 on Saturday. Of all the birthday wishes the actor received from his colleagues in the Indian film industry and fans, our attention was grabbed by a unique wish by Ajay’s better half Kajol. The actress, who is well known for her wit and sarcasm, wished her husband in her own style and won millions of hearts on the internet.

On her official Instagram account, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress dropped a beautiful picture of herself with Ajay from one of their photoshoots. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in blue outfits. Ajay looks dapper in a black shirt and a royal blue coat on top. Kajol can be seen sporting a dark blue shimmery, off-shoulder outfit, holding on to her husband.

Kajol came up with the quirkiest way to wish her husband. While sharing the sweet picture, she gave her fans a glimpse of her conversation with the actor where she wished him. She wrote, “Me - Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay - Happy birthday to bol de’." she ended her caption by tagging Ajay Devgn, dropping a handful of laughing emoticons, and with few hashtags that read “Happy Navratri, Gudi Padwa" and “happy birthday.”

Take a look at Kajol’s birthday wish for Ajay Devgn:

Ajay was quick to acknowledge Kajol’s post, as he took to the comments section to drop a heart emoticon. Ajay’s sister-in-law and actress Tanishaa Mukerji also took to her Instagram account to make Ajay’s birthday extra special. While dropping a series of happy throwback pictures, Tanishaa penned down an eccentric note.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, included names of Ajay’s super hit movies in her caption, and wrote, “Happyy birthday Jay… ya! Here’s to you always being our unshakeable pillar our very own Singham, our Tanhaji, our Bhagat Singh, and our Company, strong, honourable, and loving! We love and appreciate you!” The actress ended her caption with a handful of heart and hugging emoticons.

The photographs dropped by Tanishaa, were mostly family pictures which apart from herself included Ajay, Kajol, their son Yug and Kajol and Tanishaa's mother Tanuja. On the work front, fans last witnessed Ajay’s amazing acting skills in the mega-blockbuster RRR. Next, the actor will be seen in Runway 34.

