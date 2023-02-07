Last year legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s untimely demise came as a shock to the entire film and music fraternity. The singer passed away due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai. To honour her first death anniversary, actors Raveena Tandon, Asha Parekh, Hema Malini, and Kajol met to pay tribute to her.

Raveena shared a couple of pictures from the meet up and wrote, “All about tonight! Legends in honour of Lata Mangeshkarji, Asha Parekh ji, Hema ji."

In the pictures, Hema and Asha were seen seated in sarees. While Hema donned a green one, Asha wore a black one.

Hema wore a green and silk saree, and Asha looked beautiful in a black saree. Kajol and Raveena stood behind them. While Kajol looked pretty in a green silk kurta, Raveena wore an ivory saree.

Lata’s sister Usha Mangeshkar earlier opened up to PTI about coming to terms with Lata’s death. She shared, “People are just coming home in her memory, remembering her. We are very sad even today. It’s all beyond sadness."

According to a report in PTI, Usha and other family members were present at the ground-breaking ceremony to build a memorial of the late singer at Haji Ali in Mumbai. The ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the memorial was done by Lata’s younger sister Usha Mangeshkar, who was also the chief guest at the event. The memorial will be installed near Haji Ali chowk in the Tardeo area of Mumbai, close to Peddar Road where the late singer lived.

Designed by Lekha Washington, the memorial has been planned in the shape of a tree. Speaking to ANI, she revealed, “It looks like trees are flying in clouds. The structure will be different and unique. The memorial will be completed in three months. I am really excited about it."

Lata Mangeshkar was 92 when she breathed her last. She left a legacy behind of beautiful evergreen songs. She is lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’. She stepped into singing at the age of 13 and recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, she has to her credit over 30,000 songs in different languages. Lata Mangeshkar has been the voice behind popular tracks like ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’, ‘Raam Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Ek Radha Ek Meera’ and ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ to name a few.

Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, third-highest civilian award in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan, second-highest civilian award in 1999 and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 2001. She was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.

She was the oldest of the siblings, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

