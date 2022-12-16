Kajol Looks Adorable In Her Simple Floral Outfit During Film Promotions

Bollywood actress Kajol’s latest movie Salaam Venky has left audiences speechless. Released on December 9, the family drama struck a chord with the viewers, attaining an IMDb rating of 8.9. Kajol, elated at the film’s success, has been putting her best fashion foot forward for the promotions of this Revathi-directorial. Recently, the actress made heads turn once again, while on a promotional spree. Kajol left her fans gushing at her uber-chic fashion choices, which can give tough competition to even the Gen Z fashionistas.

Dressed in a lime green, floral-printed, full-sleeved, ruffled top, Kajol looked beautiful. She clubbed her attire with a pair of black, flared trousers and sleek black sandals. The top’s knotted collar glammed up her dapper outfit further. In terms of makeup, the My Name Is Khan actress kept it minimalistic, adding a touch of oomph with the striking bold red shade of lipstick.

Kajol paired her chic attire with a set of small-studded gold earrings and a tight, side-parted long ponytail. Acing the vintage look, the Bollywood diva rounded off her classy ensemble with nothing but her beaming smile, striking a bunch of alluring poses and winning our hearts with her killer expressions.

“In my moment," captioned the diva on the slew of pictures she shared on Instagram. Kajol hashtagged her post with the words #SalaamVenky #Promotions #ChristmasVibes.

Fans were floored by the actress’s choice of outfit and wasted no time showering her with oodles of praises. “So beautiful lovely honey," lauded one user. “Charming smile," noted another. “Love your outfit, your looking gorgeous Kajol," gushed a third user. Celebrities from the film fraternity also commented on Kajol’s style statement, with Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait calling Kajol, “Love."

Check out Kajol bringing out the perfect “Polka-dotted retro feels" in this scarlet-red, polka-dotted saree at another promotional event.

Or this elegant, dusty pink and subtle red satin saree that has left us in awe of her charm.

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathi and also stars Aamir Khan, Vishal Jethwa, Kamal Sadanah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose in crucial roles. The film is based on a novel named The Last Hurrah, written by Shrikant Murthy. Kajol will next be seen in director Om Raut’s big-budget movie Adipurush, featuring Prabhas in the lead role.

