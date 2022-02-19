Kajol Pens Down Heartwarming Note on Mother-In-Law Veena Devgan’s Birthday

Bollywood actress Kajol is an avid social media user and she never ceases to impress her fans with her social media posts. The actress who likes to spend quality time with her family, makes sure to celebrate every single occasion with her loved ones. And to mark her mother-in-law, film producer Veena Devgan’s birthday, the Tanhaji actress took to social media and penned down a heartwarming note on the occasion.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared an all-smiles pictures with her loving Saasu mom. The photo sees the actress donning an off white saree with a golden border, while Veena wore a yellow suit salwa. The duo looked happy as they were delightfully looking at the lens and posed with each other.

Taking to the captions, Kajol penned down a heartwarming note for Vineeta. She wrote, “When u marry a Man U don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well."

Sharing that she has always been there for Kajol, the actress added, “So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband . Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered praises on the duo and sent birthday greetings to the star mom.

Mother of Ajay Devgn, Veena is the wife of famous action choreographer Veeru Devgn. A mother of four kids. Besides Ajay, Veena is parent to film director Anil Devgn and daughters Neelam and Kavita Devgan. She is grandmother of Nysa and Yug Devgan. She made her debut as a producer in the film Dil Kya Kare and went on to produce other films.

Talking about Kajol, on the work front, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was last seen in Tribhanga. Kajol played the role of Anuradha Apte and it also featured Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Gohil, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others.

