Kajol Pens Down Sweet Note On Sister Tanishaa’s Birthday: Love You to Bits and Pieces

Bollywood actress Kajol never misses out on celebrating special occasions with her close ones. The actress often shares pictures and videos from the celebrations with her fans on social media. The Tanhaji actress followed the suit, on Thursday, and shared a happy picture of her family celebrating her sister Tanishaa Mukerji’s 44th birthday.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of her family celebrating her sister’s birthday. The photo sees Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn, along with their son Yug Devgn, Tanishaa, and her mom, veteran actress Tanuja as they gather for the birthday girl’s cake cutting ceremony.

Advertisement

While Tanishaa is seen dressed in a black crew neck t shirt, Kajol too donned a black top. Ajay is seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, on the other hand, mom Tanuja is seen wearing a designer kurta. It seems the family enjoyed their get-together as they marked the special occasion, with a memorable click.

Taking to the captions, Kajol penned down a sweet note for her dear sister. She noted, “Happy birthday my darling girl… wish u a wonderful fabulous year ahead @tanishaamukerji . Love u to bits and pieces !’and added a string of red heart emoticons.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, fans flooded the comments section as they sent birthday greetings to the former Bigg Boss contestant. While one fan wrote, “Happy Birthday," another chimed in writing, “Wish you many many happy returns of the Tanisha mam god bless you always keep smile and enjoy devgan family."

Earlier on her mother-in-law Veena Devgan’s birthday took to social media and penned down a heart-warming note to make the occasion.

Advertisement

The Dilwale actress took to Instagram and posted an all-smiles picture with her loving Saasu mom. Taking to the captions, Kajol penned down a heartwarming note for Vineeta. She wrote, “When u marry a Man U don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well."

Advertisement

Sharing that she has always been there for Kajol, the actress added, “So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband . Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.