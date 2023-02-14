Kajol Posts Clip of DDLJ Playing In Theatres Again on Valentine’s Day, Says ‘Raj and Simran Still..’

A few weeks before Valentine’s Day, Yash Raj Films made an announcement to re-release Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer epic romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in theatres. And the day has finally arrived! To commemorate the same, Kajol took to Instagram to share a message of love to all the DDLJ fans, along with a clip of the movie playing in theatres, and her fans are all hearts.

On Tuesday, Kajol posted a clip recorded by phone, that sees the song Ruk Ja O Di Diwane playing in theatre. Along with the video, she penned a special Valentine’s Day message for fans and admirers of Raj and Simran. She wrote, “Raj and Simran still making waves for #Valentines ❤️ To all the lovers out there , jee le apni zindagi.. ✨ #HappyValentinesDay to all 🌹."

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the film. Kajol’s sister commented, “I wanna go watch it in the theatre!!!! I’m goinggggg! Happy v day my forever simran anjali simran anjali!!!!!!! Love ya !."

Previously, Yash Raj Films and the national multiplex chains PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis recently revealed plans to rerelease the 1995 cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during the week of Valentine’s Day. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol played Raj and Simran in the legendary romance epic, which was rereleased on a small number of screens and is still drawing crowds on theatre screens 28 years later.

The Aditya Chopra-directed film brought in Rs 2.50 lakh in three chains on February 10, then saw a 300 percent increase the next day to bring in Rs 10 lakh. The anticipated revenue for February 11 is likewise in the Rs 10-lakh area, bringing the three-day weekend total to Rs 22.50 lakh. Valentine’s Day, February 14, will see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s highest increase in sales, and there is a chance that it could even surpass the Rs 20 lakh mark. DDLJ will aim for a total revenue of Rs 60 lakh over the course of its seven-day run, which is insanely high for a 1995 movie.

Advertisement

Home»News»Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Collects Rs. 12 Lakh As It Re-Releases For Valentines Day Week

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge collects Rs. 12 lakh as it re-releases for Valentines Day week

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has earned the honor of being the Indian cinema’s longest-running film, and it will shortly reach 10,000 days at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge collects Rs. 12 lakh as it re-releases for Valentines Day week

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Reema Chhabda

Last Updated: 10.50 AM, Feb 12, 2023

Share

Yash Raj Films and the national multiplex chains PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis recently revealed plans to rerelease the 1995 cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during the week of Valentine’s Day. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol played Raj and Simran in the legendary romance epic, which was rereleased on a small number of screens and is still drawing crowds on theatre screens 28 years later.

Advertisement

The Aditya Chopra-directed film brought in Rs 2.50 lakh in three chains on February 10, then saw a 300 percent increase the next day to bring in Rs 10 lakh. The anticipated revenue for February 11 is likewise in the Rs 10-lakh area, bringing the three-day weekend total to Rs 22.50 lakh. Valentine’s Day, February 14, will see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s highest increase in sales, and there is a chance that it could even surpass the Rs 20 lakh mark. DDLJ will aim for a total revenue of Rs 60 lakh over the course of its seven-day run, which is insanely high for a 1995 movie.

Advertisement

For millennials and the generations that followed, DDLJ has become a pop culture film, and seeing it on a big screen is like checking something off their bucket list. The movie has timeless music and is regarded as one of the best love stories in Indian cinema.

Read all the Latest Movies News here