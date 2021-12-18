Kajol Rents Out Her Mumbai Apartment; Know Its Price Per Month

From flashy cars to high-end designer merchandise and dream-like homes, Bollywood celebrities have always made headlines for their ridiculously expensive purchases. And this time, actress Kajol has rented out a flat in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 90,000 a month for two years.

Kajol has reportedly rented out her apartment of the Atlantis project in the Hiranandani Gardens of Powai. The apartment is said to be having an area of 771 square feet and is located on the 21st floor of the project building.

According to documents accessed by the real estate portal Zapkey.com, the license agreement and the leave was registered on December 3.

After paying the security deposit of Rs 3 lakh initially and Rs 96,750 rent per month which will be applicable after a year, a tenant by the name Asha Shenoy will be occupying the space now.

Earlier Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was in the news when she paid a huge amount of Rs 60 lakh as security to rent a duplex in Mumbai for a staggering Rs 10 lakh per month. The flat which is located in Mumbai’s Andheri west at the Atlantis building is owned by film star Amitabh Bachchan and comes with a parking lot with the capacity to accommodate four cars.

Last year, Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn bought a massive bungalow in the posh locality of Juhu. He reportedly paid Rs 47.5 crore for the 475.4 square metres property and even took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore for the same.

Buying, renting, or renting out properties seems to have become common in the Bollywood industry as most celebrities often have a tremendous wealth which they usually invest in real estate. Similarly, actor Salman Khan also rented out his luxury Mumbai apartment for Rs 95,000 whose license agreement was signed on December 6. A security deposit of Rs 2.85 lakh was also paid to the actor, according to Zapkey.com.

