Kajol Reveals What Made Her Daughter Nysa Stop Handling Actress' Instagram Account

Bollywood actress Kajol recently revealed that her daughter, Nysa Devgn, stopped handling her Instagram account because of her captioning skills. In a recent interview with IANS, the DDLJ actress said that when she made her debut on social media, everything was handled under the supervision of Nysa. She used to choose her pictures as well as the captions. Kajol added this exercise went on for a month or two, and Nysa then left it to her by saying she couldn’t handle it anymore.

The 48-year-old actress further said that her daughter had a lot of problems with her captioning skills, due to which she stopped handling her social media account. “She has a lot of problems with the captions I put and she used to complain that only I could understand the captions I wrote… So, unfortunately, I’m only captioning now," shared Kajol.

Kajol, known for her work in films like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa and My Name Is Khan, to name a few, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky. The movie is a slice-of-life drama, directed by Revathi. It is produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banners of Blive Productions and R Take Studios, respectively.

Salaam Venky features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, along with Aahana Kumar, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also has a cameo in this Kajol-starrer. The film revolves around the life of a mother and her son, Venky, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Revathi directorial is all set to hit the theatres on December 9.

