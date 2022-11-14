Kajol Shares Childhood Pic With Sister, KJo Uploads Photo With Yash, Roohi; This is How B'Town is Celebrating Children's Day

Every year, November 14 is observed as Children's Day in the country. To mark this special day, our Bollywood celebrities have shared heartfelt messages along with unseen pictures of their little ones. From Shilpa Shetty to Saba Pataudi, this is how Bollywood is celebrating the special occasion.

Check it out:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a snippet of her kids, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. The video begins with Shilpa posing with her kids and then it transitions to the sibling duo playfully wrestling with each other. She captioned the video with, “These smiles are my everyday motivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life. This is the reminder we all need- to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children’s Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world!”

Tip Tip Barsa actress Raveena Tandon too uploaded a photo with her ‘babies’. In the picture, her daughter Rasha can be seen posing with a husky pup.

Rashmika Mandanna too wished her fur babies with an adorable post. In the photo, Rashmika can be seen sitting on a swing with her loved ones, Aura and Snow. “I remember children’s day celebration was such a big thing in our school while growing up and before we know it we’ve all grown up so much so fast.. and all these years what I’ve learned is life is too short so LIVE YOUR LIFE TO THE FULLEST," she wrote

Doting aunt Saba Pataudi, and sister of Saif and Soha Ali Khan, posted a few photos of her nephews and nieces to mark the occasion. From rare glimpses of Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to baby Sara holding her younger brother Ibrahim, Saba shared an adorable carousel.

Karan Johar shared a photo of his twins Yash and Roohie to wish everyone on Children’s Day.

Akshay Oberoi too uploaded a fun video with his son Avyaan who can be seen dancing while his father held him in his arms. He captioned the video, “Pure Joy!”

On Children's Day, Neha Dhupia shared a sneak peek into her day out with daughter Mehr at a food joint. “Our afternoon siesta was made up of some heart to heart conversations over burgers, fries, shakes, coffee & crowns and we’re ready to seize the day now," she mentioned in her post.

Meanwhile, Kajol decided to share with the audience a throwback photo from her childhood. In the photo, a young Kajol can be seen sticking her tongue out as she held her younger sister, Tanishaa Mukerji in her arms. She penned a note that read, “Happy Children’s Day to the kid in me. Stay mad, stay bad, stay you. You are perfect just the way you are!”

On the other hand, referring to her upcoming movie Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, where she plays the character of Dr Anika, Kriti Sanon shared a video and wrote: “That’s where Anika’s look came from.. My Bachpan! Here’s to Never Growing Up! Happy Children’s Day”

