Kajol Shares Glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Posts Smiling Selfie in Red Saree; Check Here

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is widely-celebrated in India. This year, the festival began on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Bollywood industry too is celebrating this festival with zeal, passion and enthusiasm. On Wednesday, Kajol shared glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress took to Instagram and posted a video with Ganesha mantra. The Tanhaji actress also shared a smiling selfie in a beautiful red saree as she got all decked up for Ganpati celebration. She also added a pair of gold earrings and a red bindi to go with her look. The actress tied her hair back in a neat bun as she sat in her car while clicking the selfie.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya …"

Check Kajol’s post here:

Soon after Kajol shared her selfie on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love and send greetings for the festival.

While one fan wrote, “❤️Beautiful so Beautiful❤😍✨😍😍," another added gorgeous."

A third fan commented, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.."

Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn too posted an old video of Ganpati celebrations and sent greetings to his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the work front, Kajol will next star in Revathi’s family drama Salaam Venky whose official release date is not known yet and the film is still in production phase. She will also star in a yet Untitled Disney+ Hotstar web series directed by Suparn Varma. As for Ajay, heh has a number of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5.

