Kajol Shares Photos of Lohri Celebration With Family

Famous Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated the festival of Lohri with her family members at her home. The rising Covid-19 cases have forced everyone to shun huge gatherings and to celebrate festivals at their homes only. Kajol has shared a glimpse of the Lohri celebration at home with fans. She has shared a picture of herself with her family members while celebrating the Lohri.

In the picture shared by Kajol on Instagram, on January 13, the actor is seen celebrating the festival with her son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi and Neelam’s son Daanish.

While extending Lohri wishes to her followers and fans on Instagram, Kajol shared a selfie showing her and Neelam having a good time with their sons.

In an Instagram story, Kajol shared a picture of herself and Neelam with mother-in-law Veena Devgan. In the picture, Kajol is seen holding a big plate of popcorn in her hand. Kajol’s fans and followers also extended their best wishes to the actor and her family on the occasion of Lohri.

Lohri is a harvest festival, which is also the annual celebration of the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. The festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti on January 13. It is celebrated across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other North Indian states. Lohri is celebrated with a bonfire to mark the harvest of the Rabi crops.

On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut with her Netflix film Tribhangha last year. The film also had Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles. She was last seen on the big screen opposite husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji in 2020. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. She will next be seen in Revathy’s film The Last Hurrah.

