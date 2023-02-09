Bollywood actress Kajol had a perfect reply to netizens asking her how she got ‘fair.’ Kajol posts on social media regularly and often shares insightful quotes with her fans and followers. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo with her face covered with a black mask and eyes covered with sunglasses. It seems to be taken in the store and the actress is donning a blue t-shirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable."

Take a look:

In one of her old interviews, the actress talked about beauty standards and how people fixate on those. Asked about her stance on actresses speaking up about women being objectified and speaking up against body shaming, Kajol told IANS: “My stance over it is that we just need to stop fixating on it so much and we need to stop paying so much attention to it. I think everybody is made beautifully and individually. The day we start seeing our beauty is when others will start seeing it as well."

Besides taking a stand for herself, the actress has also defended her daughter Nysa after she was on the receiving end of trolling. Nysa has not made her Bollywood debut but she can be seen hanging out with other star kids often and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous," Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled".

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. It was released in theatres on December 9, 2022. She essayed the role of a mother of an ailing son. Her upcoming projects include Disney+ Hotstar’s web series, The Good Wife, the Indian adaptation of the American series featuring Julianna Margulies.

