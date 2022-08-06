Kajol to Begin Shoot of OTT Debut from Mid-August? Here’s What We Know

Kajol just celebrated the completion of three decades in the film industry. The actress, who had made a debut even before she had turned 20, has managed to stay relevant and is exploring her craft. In fact, she is now all set to make her OTT debut with a Disney + Hotstar series. If reports are to be believed, then Kajol will start shooting for the same from August 11th.

Advertisement

According to a report in Mid Day, the show will be the official adaptation of the series, The Good Wife. A source revealed that a set has also been made in Juhu Gold Studios. He further added, “With a significant portion of the show playing out in a legal firm and courtrooms, an office set-up is being created for the first schedule. Kajol, who will give her own take to the lead character of Alicia Florrick, is expected to begin shooting from August 11."

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see what the outcome would be. The character of Alicia Florrick was essayed by Julianna Margulies in the original and she was shown to resume her law practice after her husband’s sex and political corruption scandal. The show got critical acclaim upon its release in 2009.

Advertisement

It had been almost a month since Kajol had announced her OTT debut. Sharing on her social media, she wrote, “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here