Kajol Turns 48: Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna to Des Rangila, Romantic Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAJOL: Be it Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, actress Kajol ruled Bollywood in the 90s and early aughts with her exceptional acting prowess and iconic roles. Over the years, she has played several unconventional characters that are still remembered by her fans with love. Today, the popular actor has turned a year older.

On the special occasion of Kajol’s birthday, we have compiled a list of her few hit songs that still make audiences groove.

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna

Make your Mehendi ceremony grand by dancing to this popular song from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The song that was released decades ago still holds a special spot in the wedding playlist of Indians all across the globe. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, the song was composed by the dynamic duo Jatin-Lalit. Suraj Hua Maddham

With a picturesque backdrop of pyramids and desserts, this romantic number captures the sizzling chemistry of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The beauty of the song is enhanced by the melodious voices of Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. Featuring in the tracklist of the classic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, this song was composed by Sandesh Shandilya. Des Rangila

Crooned by renowned singer Mahalakshmi Iyer, Des Rangila aptly engulfs one with pride and love for India. This patriotic number captures Kajol putting up an energetic performance while describing the beauty of our country in the 2006 romantic thriller Fanaa. Penned by Prasoon Joshi, the track is composed by Jatin-Lalit. Saajanji Ghar Aaye

Saajanji Ghar Aaye is one of the hit songs featuring Kajol that’s played at most of the Indian weddings till date. This song from the classic romantic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Once again composed by Jatin-Lalit, the lyrics of the song were given by Sameer Anjaan.

