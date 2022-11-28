Kajol Ups The Glam Quotient With Her All-Black Desi Avatar

One of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema, Kajol had made a prominent mark in the industry. Following the trends, the actress keeps posting adorable pictures and videos on social media, every now and then. Kajol, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Salaam Venky, set some major fashion goals with her ethnic outfits. In her latest post, going with all black and prints of golden all over, she looked no less than a diva. She teamed up her kurta, which had V-neck detailing, with cigarette pants — which enhanced the beauty of the entire outfit.

For makeup, she went with her signature look of smokey eyes with nude lips and completed the look with a tiny bindi. Kajol adorned her low bun with red roses, which made her fans go gaga over her. While posting the pictures, her caption read, “If you can’t convince them, confuse them."

After this, Kajol again broke the internet with some red hot shots on Instagram, while she appeared in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. Going for a monochromatic look, she chose a bold red coloured saree, with embellishments going all over including the blouse as well.

Apart from Salaam Venky, the actress has now teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar. Kajol and Karan Johar, who are best friends, have collaborated on iconic films, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, among others.

Kajol was last seen in a pivotal role in Karan’s My Name Is Khan, and fans have been eagerly awaiting their reunion ever since. According to the latest buzz in town, the actor-filmmaker duo will reunite after 12 years in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film in Bollywood.

