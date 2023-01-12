Kajol Walks Down Memory Lane on National Youth Day, Shares Throwback Pics, Fans Calls Her 'Timeless Beauty'

India today, is celebrating National Youth Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This day is observed to celebrate the ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. To mark the special occasion, many celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on how the youth of the country play a significant role. Many came out to mark the occasion either by showing their respects to the philosopher or reminiscing about their good old days. Thus, following the trajectory, Kajol has shared a nostalgic reel along with a hilarious caption that resounded one of her iconic dialogues from her career.

On Thursday, the Salaam Venky actress shared a montage clip on her Instagram timeline which aptly summarised her youthful days through some nostalgic black and white pictures from her previous photoshoots and several stills from her popular films as well. Along with the song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai", Kajol wrote in the caption, “They say- Life gets better with age. Me- Bade Mazaki ho, Bade Mazaki ho! (You are too funny!) (winking face with tongue emoji)."

Many fans were enthralled to see their favourite star taking a trip down memory lane. One of them commented, “No one like her till date!!" Another one wrote, “Tons of love!!(with heart emojis)". A fan complimented, “My all time favorite heroine!" Someone else said, “You are so great! What does age matter?" Another one commented, “Always beautiful! Always stunning! Love you Kajol!"

Earlier in the day, Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture loop from his childhood through his youth days to the present. He captioned the post, “Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid." He added the hashtag of ‘National Youth Day 2023"

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. It was released in theatres on December 9, 2022. She essayed the role of a mother of an ailing son. Her upcoming projects include Disney+ Hotstar’s web series, The Good Wife, the Indian adaptation of the American series featuring Julianna Margulies.

