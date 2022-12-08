Kajol’s Salaam Venky To Randeep Hooda’s CAT, A Look At This Week’s Friday Releases

Movie lovers eagerly wait for Fridays, because new films hit the theatres or the web space on this day every week. This Friday, December 9, many new movies from thriller, fantasy, horror and action genres are going to release at the box office and on OTT platforms. Let’s take a look at these films, which you can enjoy this week with your friends and family:

1. Salaam Venky: Kajol and Revathi’s much-awaited film, Salaam Venky, is releasing on the big screen on December 9. The movie features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. This is a motivational film, and also has a cameo by Aamir Khan. The plot revolves around a true story of a mother, who does everything she can to let her son — diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy — live life to the fullest.

2. Maarrich: The crime thriller and mystery film, Maarrich, will hit the theatres on December 9. The movie stars an enormous cast, including Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Rahul Dev, and Dipannita Sharma. The film is directed by Dhruv Lather. Anita and Tusshar are working together on this movie after almost 18 years.

Advertisement

3. Blurr: Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer Blurr will be released on the OTT platform Zee5. The movie is directed by Ajay Bahl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions. This is a Hindi remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. This is Taapsee’s first project as a producer.

4. Vadh: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra-starrer Vadh will release in theatres. The trailer of the film received a warm reception from the public, where Sanjay and Neena’s characters have touched the hearts of people. The story of the movie is very interesting. It’s a thriller movie full of twists and turns.

5. Life Is Good: Life is Good stars Jackie Shroff, Mohan Kapoor, Rajit Kapur, Sanand Verma, and Ankita Srivastava. This is a motivational film, directed by Anant Mahadevan.

6. CAT: Randeep Hooda’s CAT will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix. The story is a crime thriller based on extremism, drugs and crime in Punjab. Randeep is playing the role of an informer in it.

Advertisement

7. Pippa: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Pippa is also releasing on Netflix. This film shows the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

8. Faadu: Faadu will stream on Sony Liv, starting this Friday. The film has been directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and features many talented actors, including Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher, Abhilash Thapliyal, Hiren Rathod, Kunj Anand and Shishir Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News here