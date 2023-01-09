Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karishma Ka Karishma Fame Jhanak Shukla Gets ‘Rokafied’, Mom Supriya Shukla Shares Video

Remember Jhanak Shukla, the little blue-eyed girl, who starred in Karishma ka Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho? Well, she is now all set to start a new phase of her life with her partner, Swapnil Suryawanshi. Jhanak Shukla uploaded pictures from her Roka ceremony on social media. “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya,” she confirmed. From pictures with her new family to posing with would-be-husband Swapnil, Jhanak Shukla’s post is all things love.

In one of the glimpses, the couple is seen sitting with their arms interlocked with each other.

For the special occasion, Jhanak Shukla dressed up in a pink salwaar suit and yellow dupatta, while Swapnil Suryawanshi wore a simple kurta. Jhanak’s mother and actor Supriya Shukla also captured some precious moments from her daughter’s Roka ceremony. “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari. Family becomes big by god's grace.. as Swapnil and his parents are family now. Roka ceremony at home.. With love and blessings. Thank you, God. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above.. Our children are blessed. sharing this special moment with my friends. My insta family.. All of you who have been loving me n wish the best for me n my family…Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hai.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu.. N swapya,” she captioned the post.

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and family members. Co-stars of Supriya Shukla like Sriti Jha, Kanwar Dhillon, Mrunal Thakur and Mohit Hiranandani also showered blessings and love on the new couple.

The 26-year-old Jhanak Shukla, daughter of Supriya Shukla and popular documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla, was a part of many Bollywood movies and TV shows. She became popular for her role in Son Pari and later appeared in Hatim and Gumrah. Jhanak Shukla is fondly remembered as the child artist who appeared in Kal Ho Naa Ho as Gia Kapoor and essayed the role of a robot in Karishma Ka Karishma. She even stepped into Hollywood with One Night With The King. However, in 2006, she distanced herself from acting. Previously, in an interview with a news portal, Jhanak Shukla revealed that despite becoming popular as an actor, it was education that was always her first priority and that was the reason she took a break from TV. She left acting and completed her Masters in Archeology.

