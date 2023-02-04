In the world of cinema, the hero rules the screen while the director calls the shot from behind the camera. There are many filmmakers turned actors who have proven their prowess both onscreen and off screen. Telugu film industry is witness to the journey of many filmmakers who have become quite popular as actors. Former Tollywood directors like K Vishwanath and Kala Tapaswi have changed their profession to acting and have shown their strength not only behind the camera but also on the silver screen.

Here is a look at the some of the directors who have changed their career to acting in Telugu film industry:

K Ragahavendra Rao – The veteran director has decided to turn into an actor in a film that will be written and directed by Tanikella Bharani. Raghavendra Rao will be acting for the first time at the age of 78.

VV Vinayak – Famous director VV Vinayak has been a successful director in Telugu film industry. He will soon be sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in Rana. The director has already made a guest appearance in films like Tagore and Khaidi No 150.

SS Rajamouli – Apart from being an acclaimed director, Rajamouli made a guest appearance in the movie “Baahubali". He even acted in the movie Majnu, which starred Nani in the lead role.

Ram Gopal Verma – Popular director Ram Gopal Verma has acted in the 2019 film Cobra.

Anil Ravipudi – Anil Ravipudi has already proven his mettle as a director, but he recently showed his potential to be an actor through his role of a driver in the film F3 which starred Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles.

Dasari Narayana Rao – Dasari has shined both on screen and behind the cameras. The veteran director did some great work as an actor and impressed people with his performance. The director-cum-actor has impressed everyone with his versatility.

Puri Jagannadh – Puri Jagannadh has directed several hits and also appeared in films as an actor like Neninthe, Businessman, Temper and Smart Shankar.

