Kalaavathi From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trending No 1 on YouTube With 35M+ Views

Sarkaru Vaari Paatha’s romantic song, Kalaavathi, has become the new hot thing on the internet. The song was released as Valentine’s Day gift and has received more than 35 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most celebrated songs on social media at the moment.

Everything about this song is said to be enchanting. Composed by S Thaman, the song will soon become the tune of the year. Sung by Sid Sriram and penned by Ananta Sriram, the first number from the upcoming outing is a delight for Mahesh Babu fans. As the song became an instant hit, many were seen making Instagram reels of the Kalaavathi challenge from Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara to Keerthy Suresh herself.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on January 13, but owing to the pandemic the makers postponed the release date. As per the latest reports, the makers will now release the film worldwide on May 12 as a summer gift.

In the film, directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla, Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. In addition, actor Samuthirakani will be seen playing a crucial role. The actor has performed in many successful movies in Telugu as well as Tamil.

Tipped to be a social message film, the storyline is centred around a huge scandal shaking the Indian banking sector. The role of the hero’s father in the film seems to be that of a top bank official.

Jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, SS Thaman has composed the music. In the technical crew, R Madhi has handled the Director of Photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

