Kalaavathi Song From Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Crosses 70 mn Views on YouTube

Kalaavathi, the melodious song from the upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu, has crossed 70 million views on YouTube.

The song was released on YouTube on February 13 this year. Here is the YouTube link of the song-

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an upcoming action comedy helmed by Parasuram and is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

The movie features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles along with other popular Telugu actors like Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju among others.

The film was officially announced in 2020 and has been shot in Goa, Spain and Hyderabad. The soundtrack of Sarkaru Vaari Pata has been composed by S Thaman. Crooned by Sid Sriram, Ananta Sriram wrote lyrics for the song.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was initially planned to release on 13 January 2022 but was delayed owing to the Omicron wave of the Coronavirus. The movie has now been scheduled for release on May 12 this year.

In his career, Mahesh Babu has bagged several awards, including five Filmfare South Awards, eight Nandi Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, and much more. He is also referred to as the prince of Tollywood.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, is a popular Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil actor is known for her roles in films such as Mahanati, Geethaanjali, Ring Master among others.

She is the daughter of the film producer G Suresh Kumar and Menaka. Keerthy has bagged many awards such as the National Film Award for Best Actress and three SIIMA awards.

