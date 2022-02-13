Kalaavathi Song from Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Released on Valentine's Day Eve

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is riding high on consecutive hits, is all set to continue the success streak with Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is one of the most-awaited films releasing in 2022. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.

Composer S Thaman has scored the film’s music. The promo of the first single Kalaavathi that was released couple of days ago set the bar high for the song. And now, the first single Kalaavathi has been unveiled as a Valentine’s Day special. The song hits you with its fabulous composition, dreamy lyrics and glorious singing.

It’s the collective effort of composer Thaman, singer Sid Sriram and lyricist Ananta Sriram that has made this song such a beautiful track. Mahesh Babu’s hook step is amazing and it’s a treat for his fans. While he oozes swag, Keerthy Suresh dazzles like a diva. Their adorable chemistry adds extra glamour to the song.

Mahesh Babu shared the song on Twitter:

The specially designed music video that presented Thaman, Sid Sriram and the musical troupe in traditional get-up brings reverence to the song. Kalaavathi certainly is going to top the music charts.

The song was leaked before it’s official release, post which composer Thaman had posted a message on Twitter expressing his disappointment. The makers then decided to release the song on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Parasuram is directing the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as summer attraction on May 12th.

