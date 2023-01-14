Kalidas Jayaram And Dushara Vijayan Roped In For Dhanush’s Second Directorial: Report

Tamil actor Dhanush has kicked off 2023 on a busy note. Besides gearing up for the release of two back-to-back films – Vaathi and Captain Miller, the actor has also donned the director’s hat for the second time. Dhanush created ripples with his directorial debut film Pa Paandi back in 2017. Now, he is all set to get back to directing with his upcoming project, tentatively titled Raayan. As per reports, actors Vishnu Vishal and SJ Suryah are roped in to play the lead roles in the Dhanush directorial. Now, two new members have reportedly joined the film’s cast. And they are Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan.

Raayan will reportedly be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. Dhanush is said to make an extended cameo appearance in the film as well. According to ETimes, the film’s shooting will go on floors in April. Raayan, if announced, will mark the Tamil star’s comeback as a director after a hiatus of 5 long years.

Additionally, the yet-to-be-announced film will be Kalidas and Jayaram’s third collaboration. The duo has previously worked together in Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and Maari filmmaker Balaji Mohan’s untitled movie.

Earlier, in an interview, Dhanush had revealed that he had directed a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu, titled Naan Rudran. Popular actors, including Nagarjuna, Anu Emmanuel, and Aditi Rao Hydari, had been onboarded to play pivotal characters in the film. However, due to unknown reasons, Naan Rudran was shelved and not released in the theatres.

Now, high hopes are pinned on Dhanush’s second directorial venture since Power Pandi turned out to be a major hit. With power-packed performances by Rajkiran, Revathi, Prasanna, Madonna Sebastian, and Dhanush himself, Power Pandi has an impressive IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.

