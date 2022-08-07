Kalki Koechlin Poses With Breast Pumps As She Preps for Shoot: 'In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs'

Kalki Koechlin resumed work on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of her life as a working mom. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress, who is a mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sappho, shared a picture from her dressing room in which she was preparing for a shoot while pumping breast milk.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Kalki said, “In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies." She added the caption, “working mama," “what we carry," “motherhood" “the elephant in the womb," and “happy Sunday." The post was liked by many, including Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. For the unversed, Kalki was briefly married to the filmmaker.

Fans also took to the comments section and showered the actress with love. “We all know u are doing the best you can and being the best person you can be by doing the work you love to do. Always be special and never change as that is what makes you unique," a fan commented. “You have no idea how powerful this image is, Kalki! @kalkikanmani So inspiring," added another.

Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho with her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The baby girl was born in February 2020. Kalki often shares pictures and videos of her daughter on Instagram. She once also said that she is loving the job of being a mother.

In March 2021, Kalki opened up about the challenges of being a working mother in an interview with Hindustan Times. “It’s very hard to balance the two, and not suffer from ‘mom guilt’ no matter which way you go. If you spend too much time at home, you feel bad about your work, and if you spend too much time at work, you feel bad about your child. If you are constantly feeling guilty about being a mother, then you’re not able to fully appreciate the good moments. So it’s really important to talk about that guilt, why it’s ther,e and why our society makes us feel like it’s our responsibility as women to raise our children," she said.

