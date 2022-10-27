Kalki Koechlin Talks About Being Typecast, Says She Gets Only Upper-Class Characters Because of Her Skin Colour

Getting typecast for actors is not unknown. Several actors have opened up about the same in the past. Recent on the list is Kalki Koechlin. In a recent interview, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress opened up about the same and shared how she is often offered roles of a rich woman only. Kalki mentioned that it is primarily because of her skin complexion.

“I have had a director say to me, ‘I think you will completely ace this role because you play a psychotic in it’. That’s the kind of perception people have of me, and I feel quite frustrated. Obviously because of the colour of my skin, I can only play these upper-class characters," the actress said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kalki Koechlin further mentioned that she is not the only actress who has to face this because of her skin type. She claimed that she knows several other actors who go through the same. “I know of an actor with a dusky complexion who is always given the role of a maid. That frustrates her. Everyone has been put into boxes. I am waiting for the right role to come my way so that I can challenge myself," Kalki added.

The 38-year-old actress also made it clear that “My skin is white, but my heart is brown."

Kalki Koechlin has featured in several big Bollywood movies including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Margarita With A Straw (2014), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Gully Boy (2019) among others. She is now gearing up for the release of her next movie Goldfish in which she will play the role of veteran actor Deepti Naval’s daughter, suffering from dementia. Recently, Kalki also talked about being a part of this film and told PTI, “For my character, one of the things I guess that made the director choose me was the cultural complication that I have while growing up with double culture, French and Indian, and not knowing where I belong."

