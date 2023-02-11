Telugu actor Kalyan Ram’s last movie Bimbisara wreaked havoc at the box office following its release. Now, the power star of the cine industry is back with another power-packed action thriller titled Amigos. Helmed by debutante filmmaker Rajendra Reddy, Amigos, produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers hit the theatres on February 10.

However, even after all the buzz surrounding the film, Amigos has opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 26 crore, the film minted Rs 2.58 crore domestically and the worldwide collection reached Rs 4.65 crore only.

As per the latest reports on the box office collections, the film garnered Rs 71 lakh in the Nizam area, in Uttarandhra Rs 23 lakh, in East Godavari Rs 18 lakh, in West Godavari Rs 10 lakh, in Guntur Rs 31 lakh, in Krishna Rs 13 lakh, and in Nellore Rs 8 lakh. A total of Rs 2.03 crore has been racked up in the Telugu-speaking states with Karnataka and the rest of India minting Rs 20 lakh.

Amigos’ performance overseas was also below par, receiving only a meagre Rs 35 lakh. The collections indicate that the movie’s overall valued business is Rs 11.30 crore, while the break-even point is Rs 12 crore. The collections are significantly less than Kalyan Ram’s previous outing Bimbisara which grossed Rs 6.30 crore on its opening day. To reach a clean hit, Amigos required a total of Rs 9.42 crore.

Amigos also stars debutante Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. Nithin Prasanna, Sapthagiri and Brahmaji also play titular roles in the Rajendra Reddy directorial. The film has Kalyan Ram essaying a triple role. Amigos revolves around three friends, Michael, Siddharth and Manjunath Hegde.

The trio crosses paths with one another and ends up growing close. To win over Ishika, aka Ashika Ranganath, Siddharth takes the assistance of Michael and Manjunath. However, when Michael’s ulterior motives are revealed, everyone receives a bolt from the blue, changing the course of the entire movie.

