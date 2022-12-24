Kalyani Priyadarshan Pens Emotional Post on Completing 5 Years in Films

Popular actress Kalyani Priyadarshan remains quite active on her social media. She often shares her pictures and videos, taking the Internet by storm. The actress recently dropped a streak of snaps, which soon started trending in a couple of hours. In the photos, the actress could be seen donning elegant traditional attire. But this time, while sharing her photos, the actress penned an emotional note.

She has completed her 5 years in the film industry. While thanking and expressing her gratitude to fans, Kalyani wrote, “Going to take a moment during this post to say that today marks 5 years for me in the industry with you guys. I’m so grateful for every bit of growth I’ve had (with the successes as well as in my craft). I’m grateful for every new fan, for every new bit of love that is coming my way. And I’m even more grateful to the fans that have stuck around from day 1 and had been on this journey with me for the last 5 years across languages, across genres. You know who you are. I know who you are. I hope I continue to grow over the coming years and you guys with me".

Check out the post here

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of renowned Malayalam director Priyadarshan, made her debut with the 2017 Telugu romantic action film Hello opposite Akhil Akkineni. She acted phenomenally in the film for which she was awarded Filmfare and SIIMA best female debut awards.

In her five-year film journey, the actress has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She is known for films like Hello! (2017), Maanaadu (2021) and Hridayam (2022). The actress amassed a huge fan following in the South movie industry and acted in various successful films including Chitralahari (2019), Varane Avashyamund (2020), Bro Daddy (2022), and Thallumaala (2022).

The actress is all set to hit the theatres with her upcoming Malayalam film Sesham Mikheil Fathima directed by Manu C. Kumar.

