Kalyani Priyadarshan's Latest Photos Make a Million Hearts Flutter

Over the years, popular actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has impressed fans with her impeccable style and sartorial choices. Traditional attires have always been a mainstay in her wardrobe and her recent pictures are testimony of the same.

The actress shared pictures, taking social media by storm all over again. Her recent pictures unveil her ethnic look and have put the actress into the spotlight. In the photos, the actress posed in a beautiful saree that featured a plunging neckline.

The actress captioned the picture, “Sparkle SZN is here (With a diamond and Night with star emoji). This time, the actress prefers a minimalist makeup look. She steals the show with her perfectly shaped face cut and her nude colour lip shade. Kalyani Priyadarshan chooses side swept hairstyle to exude her natural beauty and charm.

Moments after the actress shared her pictures on her social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to praise her look and attire. While some users have lavished her comment section with heart emojis. Others have praised the outstanding look of the actress. Some social media users have even shown excitement for her next film.

Previously, the actress was also seen donning a bright pink colour lehenga. The actress wore the dazzling sequined lehenga which she teamed up with her stylish yet elegant golden earrings from the cabinets of Kalyan Jewellers. Kalyani Priyadarshan has a perfect eye for style and is always ready to try out new designs.

On the career front, the actress made her debut in the Tamil industry with the film Hero. Kalyani started her film career in 2013 with Krrish 3 as Assistant Production Designer under Art Director Sabu Cyril. After then, the actress worked as an assistant art director in the Tamil film Irumugan. The actress amassed a huge fan following in the South industry and is known for films like Hello! (2017), Maanaadu (2021) and Hridayam (2022).

