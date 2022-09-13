Kalyani Priyadarshan's Next is Titled Sesham Mike-il Fathima; Know More

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshini, who is making waves in the south film industry playing some amazing fun characters, is all set for her upcoming film Sesham Mike-il Fathima.

Dulquer Salman, who co-starred with the actress in Varane Avashyamundu, provided the voice for the film’s announcement video. On Sunday, the official Think Music Indian YouTube channel uploaded the video. The video has received around 15,000 views within just two days.

Manu C Kumar is directing the film, which has been produced by Jagadeesh Palaniswamy and Sudhan Sundar under the banners of Route and Passion Studios.

Sudheesh, Femina, Sabumon, Shaheen Siddique, Shaju Sreedhar, Maala Parvathy, Aneesh G Menon, Sarasa Balussery, Roopa Lakshmi, and child artists Thennal and Vaasudev will also appear in the film.

The actress also posted the video on her Instagram and while sharing the video she wrote, “There’s a new Paathu in town and I can’t wait for you to meet her! You guys have shown me nothing but kindness and love and I hope you shower us with the same for this one. It’ll be a fun story I promise. Joining together with some dear friends and new ones for this and we hope to have all your blessings… SESHAM MIKE-IL FATHIMA!"

She again posted a poster of the film and wrote, “Sesham Mike-il Fathima… this one’s gonna be jolly. Thanks to everyone who reached out to bless us. And a GIAAAANT thanks to Dulquer Salamaan for lending us his voice with zero hesitation for this announcement. Thanks, D, for being such a pillar of support and enthusiasm."

To this, Dulquer replied, “Always always here Kal-Zone."

