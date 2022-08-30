Kamaal R Khan Arrested: KRK Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody Over 'Derogatory' Tweets on Actors

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court, following his arrest over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020.

KRK was nabbed from Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. An FIR was registered against Khan in 2020, and thereafter a lookout notice was issued against him. KRK had posted insulting tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, both of whom died in 2020. These tweets were later deleted.

“On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon," a police officer told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

“We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under Section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," the police officer added.

TOP ON SHOWSHA

Earlier this year, KRK caused a ruckus on social media when he announced the release Deshdrohi 2, a self-proclaimed blockbuster that’s apparently going to be “bigger than Bahubali". The first Deshdrohi movie released (and tanked) 14 years ago. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. The poster reads that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK" and obviously stars KRK.

Advertisement

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here