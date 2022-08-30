Kamaal R Khan Arrested Over Controversial Tweets; Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill Spark Dating Rumors

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court, following his arrest over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020. KRK was nabbed from Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. An FIR was registered against Khan in 2020, and thereafter a lookout notice was issued against him. KRK had posted insulting tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, both of whom died in 2020. These tweets were later deleted.

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly upset after watching his recently released film Liger in a theatre. The actor, who promoted Liger across India, was not very happy with the final product after he watched it at Sudarshan cinema in Hyderabad. Track Tollywood stated that Vijay Deverakonda “cried" after watching Liger in Hyderabad. It seemed he was disappointed with the final product. The lukewarm response from the crowd also “dampened" his mood.

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Anand Ahuja, just a couple of days back. The couple is on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood. The duo is yet to reveal the name of their baby boy. But it seems the actress had dropped a major hint about the same on her Instagram stories a few days back. Sonam had got a customised blanket and clothes done for the baby that had his name written on them. The name is Baby K Ahuja and many are wondering if Sonam has kept the boy’s name that starts with K initial.

The promos of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 revealed that Gauri Khan will also be a part of the new season. This made fans wonder whether King Khan will also be making a cameo alongside his wife. Maheep Kapoor has an answer to this. During an interview, when asked about the same, Maheep said, “We are not telling you that. Watch the show to know more."

Sara Ali Khan has sent the internet into a frenzy after a video of her having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill went viral on social media. This video has fuelled speculation that Sara and Shubman are dating. The quick video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with the cricketer. Other reports also suggested that the two were in Dubai.

