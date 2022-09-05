Kamaal R Khan Sent to 14 Days’ Judicial Custody on Charges of Sexual Harassment; Read Details…

Actor and critic, Kamaal R Khan, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after charges of ‘demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant’s hand’ by the Versova Police. The incident took place on the first week of January, 2019. The actor was arrested on Saturday and presented to the Bandra court on Sunday.

ANI tweeted the news and wrote on Sunday, “Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police"

The next tweet read, “Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police"

Bombay Times reported that the complainant is an actor, singer and fitness model who told the cops that she met Khan in 2017 at a party. KRK had introduced himself as a producer and allegedly promised the complainant that he would give her the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi. She also accused him of making explicit comments about her over the phone.

The complainant further added that she had visited his bungalow in January 2019, where he flashed her and tried to have sex with, the report added.

An FIR was made in 2021, because the complainant feared that her career would be ruined and it took her friend to convince her to reach the police. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty).

KRK had earlier been nabbed from the Mumbai airport on 30th August and sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An FIR was registered against Khan in 2020, and thereafter a lookout notice was issued against him. KRK had posted insulting tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, both of whom died in 2020. These tweets were later deleted.

