Kamaal R Khan Clarifies Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Had Nothing to Do With His Arrest

Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan made a comeback on Twitter after getting bail recently. Also known as KRK, he was arrested last month for his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. According to police, the remarks made by KRK in 2020 were communal in nature, reported PTI. Hence, he was booked under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC for inciting riots through provocation and defamation.

Since his release from jail, KRK has gone on to make vague tweets. However, in one of his recent tweets, the Deshdrohi actor clarified about some rumours related to his arrest.

On Wednesday, KRK wrote on his Twitter handle, “Many people are saying that @karanjohar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. #Karan #SRK #Aamir #Ajay #Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest." Apparently, several followers and ardent fans of the critic alleged that Karan Johar and some prominent faces of Bollywood had conspired against KRK by initiating his arrest. Some also claimed that Karan Johar was responsible because his arrest took place just prior to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Only yesterday, KRK had tweeted out about his experience inside the lockup. He wrote,"I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kgs weight." Even before that, he reportedly tweeted that he was back for vengeance but deleted the post soon. He, however, shared another post and said that the media is creating new stories.

His tweet read, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny."

Recently, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha came in support of Kamal Rashid Khan. He called KRK a victim of a conspiracy. The veteran actor also appreciated KRK by stating that his asset is his confidence as he speaks without fear.

