KRK Rushed to Hospital in Mumbai After Suffering Chest Pain Following Arrest

Kamaal R Khan, who is also known as KRK, was taken to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered chest pain following his arrest on Tuesday morning. KRK was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court after his arrest over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020.

KRK was nabbed from Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. An FIR was registered against Khan in 2020, and thereafter a lookout notice was issued against him. KRK had posted insulting tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, both of whom died in 2020. These tweets were later deleted.

The self-proclaimed film critic was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of having chest pain, according to the news agency ANI.

Recently, KRK grabbed the headlines after he claimed actor Anushka Sharma was behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s “depression". He wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head" that he’s depressed because he’s the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. He deleted the tweet some time later after receiving a huge backlash on social media.

Earlier this year, KRK caused a ruckus on social media when he announced the release Deshdrohi 2, a self-proclaimed blockbuster that’s apparently going to be “bigger than Bahubali". The first Deshdrohi movie released (and tanked) 14 years ago. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. The poster reads that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK" and obviously stars KRK.

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai.

