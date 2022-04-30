Home » News » Movies » Kamaal R Khan Praises Heropanti 2, Netizens Can’t Believe it

Kamaal R Khan Praises Heropanti 2, Netizens Can’t Believe it

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 was released in theatres on April 29 amid great fanfare.
Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 was released in theatres on April 29 amid great fanfare.

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 has got a negative review from most of the film critics except Kamaal R Khan

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 30, 2022, 12:11 IST

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 was released in theatres on April 29 amid great fanfare. The film’s trailer had gone viral and the action-drama promised to enthrall the audiences with high-octane action sequences. However, it has got mixed reviews from the film critics though the film opened to good collections at the box office.

According to reports, Heropanti 2 has minted around Rs 8 crore at the box office on Day 1. While the film has collected a decent amount at the box office, the critics have panned the Ahmed Khan directorial.

But self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan, has given a glowing review of the movie. Taking to Twitter, Kamaal R Khan wrote, “Watched Heropanti 2! It’s beautiful, colourful film with terrific action. @TaraSutaria and @iTIGERSHROFF have played their parts brilliantly. Director Ahmed Khan at his very best. Powerful dialogues support big scale scenes. It’s full Paisa Vasool film. So 4* rating from me."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Tiger Shroff has surely impressed everyone with his action and dance moves. But the critics’ ratings suggest that the film has a predictable storyline and poor screenplay. Therefore netizens are having a hard time believing Kamaal R Khan’s review. “How much money did Nadiadwala pay you for this tweet", a Twitter user replied to Kamaal R Khan.

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut movie, Heropanti. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music and Tara Sutaria is playing the female lead in the action flick. Heropanti 2 is clashing with multi-starrer Runway 34 at the box office. Heropanti 2 has been released on more screens compared to Runway 34.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 30, 2022, 12:11 IST