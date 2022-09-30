Kamaal R Khan Says Hrithik Roshan is Copying Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun in Vikram Vedha

Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan has shared his two bits on Vikram Vedha, although he hasn’t watched the action thriller yet. The actor-filmmaker said that his friends who have watched the film have said that Hrithik Roshan is copying Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in first half of the film and south superstar Allu Arjun in the second.

Khan, who was recently in jail with respect to cases against him, also said that the film’s action is worse than Bhojpuri films and called the film three hours of torture.

“My friends watched #VikramVedha! @iHrithik is copying #AmitabhBachchan in first half n #AlluArjun in 2nd half. In the climax #Hrithik and #Saif both together are firing bullets in the air for 15minutes. Action is worst than Bhojpuri films. Means It’s outdated and 3hours torture," he tweeted on September 29, a day before the film hit the theatres.

Khan made a comeback on Twitter after getting bail recently. Also known as KRK, he was arrested last month for his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. According to police, the remarks made by KRK in 2020 were communal in nature, reported PTI. Hence, he was booked under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC for inciting riots through provocation and defamation.

