Kamal Haasan and Akshara Haasan Are Father-Daughter Goals In Diwali Pics

After a long time, people didn’t feel their morning blues on a Monday. Why? Because we celebrated Diwali on October 24, with our families and friends. The celebrations picked steam again two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

On this special occasion, celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, wished their fans and followers. Aside from wishing them, they also advocated for a safe Diwali for all.

Kamal Haasan wished his fans in Tamil. In his tweet, he wishes everyone good health, peace, equality, happiness and light on Diwali.

Later her daughter, Akshara Haasan, posted a picture on Instagram that surfaced on the Internet. Kamal Haasan was seen in his traditional attire called Veshti and her daughter was seen in a black and yellow saree with side-parted hair. While sharing the picture, Aksharaa wrote, “Happy Diwali."

Once she shared this picture, fans compared it to one of Kamal Haasan’s vintage pictures with Sivaji Ganesan and made it a recreation.

Thalaiba aka Rajinikanth also celebrated his Diwali with his grandchildren. Aishwarya Rajinikanth posted some pictures on her Twitter, while Aishwarya puts turmeric, sandalwood and saffron on the feet of her two children.

Behind them stands Rajinikanth in a white Jippa, looking at his grandchildren. This photo went viral on the internet. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Love and light from ours to yours! Happy Diwali."

