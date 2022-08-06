Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay to Receive Rs 130 Crore For Their Upcoming Films

Two of the popular faces of the Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay and actor-director Kamal Haasan have a huge fan following not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country. While Vijay has starred in some of the biggest action films, Hassan has proved his expertise in films like Vishwaroopam and Virumaandi.

The two superstars are currently in news for the hefty pay package they are going to get for their upcoming films. According to reports, the two famous stars are going to get about Rs 130 crore for their upcoming films.

Vijay is currently shooting for the film Varisu. A few reports claimed that the superstar has received over Rs 120 crore. It has been unveiled that the 48-year-old actor received over Rs 120 crore for the movie. However, for his next film Thalapathy 67, helmed by renowned Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay has asked to be paid more. He has charged an amount of Rs 130 crore for the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram was a huge hit. Haasan is also currently getting a lot of praise for Vikram. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Shivani Narayanan. According to reports, the legendary actor is going to get Rs 130 crore for his next film, which is yet to be titled. Hassan is now gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming film Indian 2, which was stopped in 2020. The shooting for this Shankar directorial is expected to begin in September.

Kamal Haasan has also collaborated with directors Mahesh Narayanan and Pa Ranjith for another yet-to-be-announced project.

Vijay is currently enjoying the success of his action drama Beast. Although the film received mixed reviews, it managed to garner a box office collection of Rs 250 crore worldwide. Beast had a cast ensemble of Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das and Selvaraghavan among others.

