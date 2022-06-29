Kamal Haasan Announces Vikram's OTT Release Date In The Most Stylish Way; Watch Video

Making a comeback to theatre screens after three years with his power-packed performance in the action-flick Vikram, Kamal Haasan left us all stunned with his high-octane action sequences. Vikram is now one of the most successful films of the superstar’s shining career.

Earning more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office, Lokesh Kanagraj’s directorial is still continuing its rampage at the ticket counters. For those who wanted to see Kamal Haasan’s new film in the comfort of their home, the wait is over folks as Disney+Hotstar, on Wednesday, announced the release date of Vikram on the OTT platform.

In the promo, the veteran star can be seen dressed sharp and walking into an armory, while Vikram’s title track can be heard in the background. Next, he uses an automatic rifle to blast open an iron door and reveal the premiere date of the film on the OTT platform - July 8.

“A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada," the caption read. Take a look at the enthralling video here:

The film will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. As per a page sharing box office records of south films, Cinetrak, the movie has so far collected Rs 290 crore domestically. Moreover, Vikram is expected to breach Rs 300 crore by the end of this week. The blockbuster film revolves around the growing narcotics and drug menace in the country. The supporting cast in the film includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya.

Vikram was also premiered at Cannes 2022, where Kamal Haasan nailed uber-cool looks like a pro.

