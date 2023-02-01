Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to begin the shooting of his much awaited action drama Indian 2, after wrapping up Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Filmmaker Shankar is now busy with the shooting of the film at different locations in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati and Gandikota. A video from the Indian 2 set is now going viral on social media where Kamal Haasan is seen taking a chopper to reach the shooting location.

In the viral video, Haasan with his stylist Amritha Ram boarded the chopper to join director Shankar at the shooting location.

It was earlier reported that the South actor used the chopper to reach the location while shooting for Vikram.

A fan account recently shared the video on Twitter. “#Indian2 - #KamalHaasan is reaching the shooting spot in a special helicopter, Tirupati to Gandikota daily (sic),” read the caption. In the video, police personnel and some locals are seen surrounding the actor while he is leaving for the sets in a car after getting off the chopper.

Later, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared two images where Kamal Haasan is seen standing in front of a chopper. Ramesh Bala tweeted “#Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan from #Indian2 shooting spot in AP. Uses a helicopter for daily commute.”

The shooting of Indian 2 has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons. Now Kamal Haasan and Shankar want to expedite the shoot. The movie is expected to hit the theatres later this year.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1995 blockbuster hit Indian. The upcoming action movie is set in the pre-Independence era. The Indian 2 star cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Bobby Simha. While Ravi Varman is in charge of the cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

After finishing Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is likely to work with filmmaker H Vinoth on his next project. He will also shortly start working on the film KH 234 with Mani Ratnam. The film marks the collaboration of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly 35 years. The movie is expected to be released in theatres in 2024.

