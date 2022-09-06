Kamal Haasan Back as Host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, Watch Teaser

Kamal Haasan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Vikram, will soon step onto the small screen. Vijay Television confirmed the actor’s return to television as the host for the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

On Monday, the actor-politician and the Tamil TV channel shared the promo of the upcoming brand-new season of the reality show via their respective Twitter handles. In the first-ever visual promo, the veteran actor walks out of a huge double door of a haunted building and asks everyone if they are ready for the hunt.

Notably, the set-up, and BGM in the promo hint that the theme of the upcoming season could be horror. Details, including the grand launch of the sixth season and the list of contestants, are currently under wraps but are expected to be unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season will likely feature a commoner as one of the contestants, as earlier, the makers had posted asking to send entries with a video. Following the traditional pattern, the show will run for a total of 100 days and every week eviction will be held till the grand finale.

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which ended on January 16 this year, were hosted by actor Simbu. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan had to step out as the show host due to work commitments.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is occupied with S Shankar’s Indian 2. The sequel of the actor’s 1996 film Indian went on floors after a long gap of more than two years.

The cast of the vigilante action film includes Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakani, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles.

