Kamal Haasan Birthday: From Chachi 420 To Vishwaroopam, His Best Films As Director

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 67th birthday today, on November 7, Sunday. He is known as an actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist and even a politician. Haasan has worked primarily in Tamil cinema, but has also featured in several Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali films. He has lived a rich film career, and has won four National Awards and 19 Filmfare South Awards. Haasan is a recipient of Kalaimamani award — the highest civilian honour in Tamil Nadu. The 67-year-old has also been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema.

Some of Haasan’s prominent performances are Moondaram Pirai (1983), Nayakan (1987), Indian (1996), Hey Ram (200) and Vishwaroopam (2013). Not just acting, Haasan has also directed a great bunch of films. From the comical drama Chachi 420 to historical crime film Hey Ram, Haasan has proved his filmmaking skills on more than one occasion. Let’s celebrate Haasan’s great directorials on his 67th birthday.

>Chachi 420

Hindi film Chachi 420 was the first film of Haasan as director. The comedy caper was a remake of 1996 Tamil comedy drama Avvai Shanmugi, which in turn was inspired by 1993 American film Mrs Doubtfire. Haasan played the role of a divorced husband who disguises himself as a nanny to be with his only child. The film also starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.

>Hey Ram

Haasan returned to direction in 2000 with historical crime drama Hey Ram in which he also starred. The movie, shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, depicted an alternate history of India’s partition. Shah Rukh Khan made his Tamil debut with Hey Ram which also featured Rani Mukherjee. The film received critical acclaim.

>Virumandi

Continuing his legacy of starring in his directorial, Haasan next made Tamil action drama Virumaandi in 2004. The film is a take on the controversy over death penalty, through the interview of two prisoners. The film was a critical and commercial success.

>Vishwaroopam

Haasan took a good 10 years to return to direction. This time, he came with the espionage thriller Vishwaroopam. The film had names like Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film became the highest Tamil grosser of the time, and Haasan was praised for making a film of international standards.

Haasan also featured in and directed a sequel of Vishwaroopam in 2018. Vishwaroopam II received mixed reviews but was nonetheless a commercial success.

