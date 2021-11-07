Kamal Haasan Birthday: Shruti Haasan Shares Childhood Picture With Dad

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 67th birthday today, on November 7, his actress daughter Shruti Haasan took to social media to share the most adorable throwback picture with her actor-politician father. In the black and white photograph, a young Shruti can be seen sitting on the staircase whereas the actor sits behind her. Shruti can be seen placing her arms on her father’s laps in the heartwarming childhood photo. She also penned a heartfelt note for him.

It read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic and artistry lots of love and can’t wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us !!! "

Shruti is Kamal’s daughter with his estranged wife Sarika. They also have another daughter, Akshara Haasan.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj wished the actor birthday in advance, as he revealed a new look of Haasan from his upcoming action thriller Vikram. The poster featuring Kamal Haasan shows him in an intense look while holding a machine gun with a massive fire in the background. The poster has created a curiosity among the fans.

He took to Twitter on November 5 and wrote, “Advance Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir The First Glance into the world of VIKRAM awaits you all tomorrow at 6pm#HBDUlaganayagan#Vikram_April2022"

The action-thriller is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production company Raaj Kamal Films International. This will be the first time that power stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan will be seen sharing the silver screens together. Actor Fahadh Faasil is also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

